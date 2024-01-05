Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $24.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

