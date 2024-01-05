Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $27.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $29.93. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 654,432 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

