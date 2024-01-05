The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Gap Up to $29.91

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $30.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 140,214 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

