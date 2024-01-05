Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $16.96. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 20,461 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $507.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 182,182 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

