Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

