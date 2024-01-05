Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

