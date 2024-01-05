Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

