Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.