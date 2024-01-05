Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $556,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

