International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.