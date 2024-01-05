International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.21. 742,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

