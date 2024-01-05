9,306 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TIAA FSB boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period.

BATS HYD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,143 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

