Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 95,247 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,247 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,331. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

