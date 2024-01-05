Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,376 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PSQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PSQ in the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSQH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSQH shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on PSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

