SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. 7,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.