Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.