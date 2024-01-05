Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
