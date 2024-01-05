Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

