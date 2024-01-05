NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 11.9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

