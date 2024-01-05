Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Down 1.8%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 6,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
