NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. 64,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 59,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

NOVONIX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOVONIX Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

