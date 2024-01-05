Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 40,453 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,912,000 after acquiring an additional 484,147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

