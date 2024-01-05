Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 3.8%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 2,558,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,132,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Kavango Resources

In related news, insider Brett Grist purchased 1,353,179 shares of Kavango Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). In other Kavango Resources news, insider Brett Grist acquired 1,353,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). Also, insider Ben Turney acquired 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($79,587.42). 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

