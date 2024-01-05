PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $16.81. 14,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 11,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

