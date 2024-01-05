Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.59). 116,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 288,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.09) to GBX 176 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

