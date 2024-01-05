GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE GFL opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.266205 earnings per share for the current year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

