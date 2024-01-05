Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

