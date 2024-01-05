Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 4.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.26. 74,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

