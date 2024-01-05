Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 11.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 42,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

