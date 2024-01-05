GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.18.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.266205 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

