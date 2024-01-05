WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

