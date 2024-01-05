Kennedy Investment Group Has $305,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kennedy Investment Group reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $57.70 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

