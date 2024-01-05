Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

