First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

