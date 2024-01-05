153,409 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

