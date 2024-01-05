Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,281,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

