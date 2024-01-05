1,805 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $300.18 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

