Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.