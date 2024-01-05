The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $383.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.