Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 274,763 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274,763 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

