NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,049 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

