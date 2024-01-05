NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

