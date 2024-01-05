SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $813.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

