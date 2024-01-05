BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

