CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.