Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 245.8% in the third quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 159,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 113,643 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $62.89 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.