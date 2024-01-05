Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.03 and a 200-day moving average of $286.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.