Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 66,125 shares.The stock last traded at $67.16 and had previously closed at $69.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $13.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.70%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

