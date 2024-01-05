Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 156,915 shares.The stock last traded at $41.48 and had previously closed at $39.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $547.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.