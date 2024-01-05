Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 81,868 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.70.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $673.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

