Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 104,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,182 shares.The stock last traded at $215.10 and had previously closed at $214.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

